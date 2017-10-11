More Videos

    The Arlington Police Department is asking the public to help identify two men seen in a surveillance video dressed in green vests with latex gloves and holding paperwork, as if posing as "official" workers. They are seen at the front door, and then loading items into a truck in the 3500 block of Littlestone Drive.

Arlington

They posed as workers with vests and gloves — then broke in, police say

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

October 11, 2017 2:06 PM

ARLINGTON

Police are searching for two men accused of posing as workers before breaking into an Arlington home last month.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video walking up to the front door of a home in the 3500 block of Littlestone Drive about noon on Sept. 14, according to a police news release Wednesday.

They were wearing generic green vests, latex gloves and holding clipboards. One appeared to be holding a spray bottle. When no one answered the door, they went around to the back of the home and broke in, police said.

The video later showed the suspects loading items into the trunk of a car.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call police at 817-459-5805.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

