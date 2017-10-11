They posed as workers with vests and gloves — then broke in, police say

More Videos 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7 Pause 0:36 Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark 1:08 Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field features revealed 2:39 Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics 2:27 Catch up on the Harvey Weinstein accusations in two minutes 1:22 Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as "official" workers 4:32 Eminem blasts Trump in wide-ranging freestyle rap 2:08 Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together 2:48 West side motel owner ordered to clean up or face closure 1:40 Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as "official" workers The Arlington Police Department is asking the public to help identify two men seen in a surveillance video dressed in green vests with latex gloves and holding paperwork, as if posing as "official" workers. They are seen at the front door, and then loading items into a truck in the 3500 block of Littlestone Drive. The Arlington Police Department is asking the public to help identify two men seen in a surveillance video dressed in green vests with latex gloves and holding paperwork, as if posing as "official" workers. They are seen at the front door, and then loading items into a truck in the 3500 block of Littlestone Drive.

