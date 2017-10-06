Friend of a slain man in Arlington heard 3 gunshots, then rushed to his aid

Dustin Kavanauh stood a few feet from where he found his friend fatally shot Wednesday night and shivered at the memory.
“I ran in there and I saw his body laying there unresponsive and not breathing,” said Kavanauh of Justin Dotson, 25.
The Arlington Police Department found Dotson dead inside his apartment at the Woodland Park Apartments, located in the 2000 block of Valleywood Drive. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified Dotson on Thursday morning and said he died from a gunshot wound to the back. His death was ruled a homicide.
Kavanauh, who lives in the apartment above Dotson, said he called 911 after Dotson’s roommate frantically came up to his apartment asking for help.
“The roommate came running to our door knocking saying, ‘Call the police,’ ” said Kavanauh.
He said prior to the shooting he could hear an argument taking place in Dotson’s apartment. He said from time to time, the mother of Dotson’s child would come over and they might argue briefly, but it never got out of hand.
“If it’s someone else arguing I usually will go downstairs, but if it’s his baby mama I stay back and get out of their business,” said Kavanauh. “I thought it was her this time but sure enough it wasn’t.”
He said moments later he heard three gunshots.
“I went down and called the cops,” said Kavanauh. “But [a few] minutes after the shots he was already deceased. I haven’t slept yet. The body and the image just keeps replaying over and over in my head.”
He said Dotson, who had live in the apartment complex for the past year, was a great friend and father.
“He was an amazing man,” said Kavanauh. “If you were struggling he would always be there listening or helping you if you needed money. Always trying to help someone in his community.”
At this time detectives with the Arlington police have not established a motive in the shooting or identified any suspects.
Anyone with information can call Dtective Caleb Banks at 817-459-5753 or residents can contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.
Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @prescottestokes
Comments