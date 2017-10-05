An Arlington woman died from injuries she suffered Wednesday night in a traffic wreck on Interstate 30 in Arlington, police said.
An Arlington woman died from injuries she suffered Wednesday night in a traffic wreck on Interstate 30 in Arlington, police said. McClatchy Co. Courtesy
An Arlington woman died from injuries she suffered Wednesday night in a traffic wreck on Interstate 30 in Arlington, police said. McClatchy Co. Courtesy

Arlington

High speed involved in Arlington crash that killed woman on Interstate 30

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

October 05, 2017 11:28 AM

ARLINGTON

An Arlington woman was killed Wednesday night when a vehicle she was driving at a high rate of speed crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 30, police said.

The victim has been identified as Polly Grice, 29, who died at the scene, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Thursday. A ruling on her death is pending an autopsy.

Police responded to the major accident call shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Interstate 30.

Witnesses told police Grice was westbound on the highway when she lost control of her vehicle, crashing into a guardrail. She was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that Grice was attempting to race with another motorist.

Anyone information should call Detective Cody Towns at 817-459-5635.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
Tiff's Treats Allen Grand Opening 2:24

Tiff's Treats Allen Grand Opening
Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex 1:55

Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex

View More Video