High speed involved in Arlington crash that killed woman on Interstate 30

An Arlington woman was killed Wednesday night when a vehicle she was driving at a high rate of speed crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 30, police said.
The victim has been identified as Polly Grice, 29, who died at the scene, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Thursday. A ruling on her death is pending an autopsy.
Police responded to the major accident call shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Interstate 30.
Witnesses told police Grice was westbound on the highway when she lost control of her vehicle, crashing into a guardrail. She was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.
Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that Grice was attempting to race with another motorist.
Anyone information should call Detective Cody Towns at 817-459-5635.
