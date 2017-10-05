Arlington homicide detectives continued their search for suspects in the Wednesday night shooting death of a man in his apartment.
Arlington

Arlington man fatally shot in the back in his apartment, medical examiner says

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

October 05, 2017 9:40 AM

ARLINGTON

A man found dead in an apartment Wednesday night has been identified as Justin Dotson, who lived at the complex, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website Thursday.

Dotson, 25, was pronounced dead in his apartment at the Woodland Park Apartments in the 2000 block of Valleywood Drive, the medical examiner’s office reported.

He died of a gunshot wound to the back and his death was a homicide, the medical examiner’s office ruled.

Dotson was found in the apartment after police responded to a shooting call in the complex shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told officers they heard a loud argument and then gunshots.

Detectives have not established a motive for the shooting nor have they identified suspects.

Anyone with information should call Detective Caleb Blank at 817-459-5735. Residents also can contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

