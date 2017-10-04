Police called to fatal shooting at Arlington apartment complex

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday evening.
The shooting occurred just after 7:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Valleywood Drive at the Woodland Park Apartments.
When officers arrived at the location, they found a man in his mid-20’s inside an apartment dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Arlington Police Department.
Witnesses reported hearing a loud argument before hearing gunshots in the complex. No motives or suspects have been identified, the release said.
Investigators were interviewing witnesses Wednesday trying to determine what happened, the release said. Police did not identify the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Caleb Blank at 817-459-5735 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
