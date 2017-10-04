Armed and dangerous Mansfield sex offender sought by police

State authorities have added a missing Mansfield sex offender to their most wanted list.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the capture of Dakota Marcus Stewart, 26. Stewart is considered armed and dangerous. Stewart, a high-risk sex offender, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, a Texas Department of Public Safety news release said.

Stewart has also used the names of Kody Stewart, Bleax Lamarcus Stewart, Demetrius Rasputin, Dmitri Steward, Jeremy Todds, Dakota Markus Stewart and is known to provide false information.

On Aug. 2, the Mansfield Police Department issued two warrants for Stewart’s arrest on the registration charge and an additional warrant was also issued in Dallas County for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Stewart’s last known address was 430 Turner Warnell Road in Mansfield, but he was originally indicted in 2009 for a 2008 offense in Arlington. Stewart was later convicted in Tarrant County for one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child and sentenced to five years in prison.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Stewart is 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left wrist and scars on his left hand, back, and face. Updates in the event of his arrest can be found on his wanted bulletin.

Those with information can submit a tip by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477, texting the letters “DPS” — followed by your tip — to 274637 from your cellphone, through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Those with information can also submit a tip through Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted and clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link under the “About” section or through the DPS Mobile App.

The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8 and for Android users on Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en.

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com