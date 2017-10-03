To build a new ballpark, first you must dig a very big hole

To put up a building, first you must dig a hole.
And in the case of Globe Life Field, it must be a very big hole.
On Monday, excavation for the new $1.1 retractable-roof ballpark began on the eastern portion of the project site, which sits on what was parking lot B just south of Globe Life Park. The work comes less than a week after the Texas Rangers held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site to formally kick of construction of the new ballpark.
Crews will work 24 hours a day, six days a week (excluding Sundays) on the excavation — except when there are major events underway at nearby AT&T Stadium. The excavation phase is scheduled to be completed by the end of January.
Here’s a look at the excavation by the numbers.
1.3 million The amount of dirt in cubic yards to be removed from the site.
97,000 Truck loads to haul away the dirt with the majority headed to the Arlington sanitary landfill in Euless.
1.7 million Square feet of Globe Life Field when it is completed.
1.4 million Square feet of Globe Life Park, the current home of the Texas Rangers.
13 The size of the Globe Life Field site in acres, which is scheduled to open in March 2020.
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
Comments