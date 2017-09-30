An Arlington siren.
An Arlington siren. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
An Arlington siren. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Arlington

Arlington: Siren heard Friday was a false alarm at water plant

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

September 30, 2017 5:12 PM

ARLINGTON

An inadvertent siren sounding at the Trinity River Authority water treatment plant led to more than 20 calls to 911 dispatchers late Friday from people wanting to know what was going on, according to police.

There was no emergency, said Lt. Christopher Cook, Arlington Police Department spokesman.

The city’s warning system did not malfunction, Cook said. It was the alarm from the water treatment plant.

People who posted on social media sites said the sirens had been going off for hours on Friday.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
Tiff's Treats Allen Grand Opening 2:24

Tiff's Treats Allen Grand Opening
Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex 1:55

Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex

View More Video