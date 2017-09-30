Arlington: Siren heard Friday was a false alarm at water plant

An inadvertent siren sounding at the Trinity River Authority water treatment plant led to more than 20 calls to 911 dispatchers late Friday from people wanting to know what was going on, according to police.
There was no emergency, said Lt. Christopher Cook, Arlington Police Department spokesman.
Siren sounding in North Arlington is related to a false alarm at the Trinity River Authority, not the City's warning system. No emergency.— City of Arlington (@CityOfArlington) September 30, 2017
The city’s warning system did not malfunction, Cook said. It was the alarm from the water treatment plant.
People who posted on social media sites said the sirens had been going off for hours on Friday.
