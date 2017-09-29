Need a way to get around in Arlington? Think vans, not buses

More Videos 2:33 Arlington’s new driverless shuttle is ready to serve the entertainment district Pause 0:36 Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 2:20 'Farmer Ross' puts the 'agri' in Harvest agrihood in Argyle 0:45 Guy slips out of the Collin County Jail while being booked 0:41 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Cardinals game? 3:14 Camp Bowie barber hangs up clippers after almost 50 years 0:47 Battle of the Burgers: 2017 2:01 Burger Battle catches up with Dutch's, the 2015 winner Video Link copy Embed Code copy

TRE MAX bus eases commute for UTA students The MAX bus (short for Metro Arlington Express) runs between the TRE/Centreport station near Dallas/Fort Worth Airport and UTA. The MAX service will cease operation at the end of the year. The MAX bus (short for Metro Arlington Express) runs between the TRE/Centreport station near Dallas/Fort Worth Airport and UTA. The MAX service will cease operation at the end of the year. pmoseley@star-telegram.com

