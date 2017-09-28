More Videos

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home 0:27

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home

Pause
Arlington’s new driverless shuttle is ready to serve the entertainment district 2:33

Arlington’s new driverless shuttle is ready to serve the entertainment district

Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark 0:36

Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark

Arlington fourth-grader takes helicopter to school 2:21

Arlington fourth-grader takes helicopter to school

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home. 0:33

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home.

Arlington police looking for purse snatching suspect 0:38

Arlington police looking for purse snatching suspect

Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field features revealed 1:08

Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field features revealed

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

  • Arlington police looking for purse snatching suspect

    Arlington police would like to speak with this suspect and any of his accomplices

Arlington police would like to speak with this suspect and any of his accomplices
Arlington police would like to speak with this suspect and any of his accomplices

Arlington

Arlington police ask public for help finding purse snatcher

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

September 28, 2017 9:37 PM

ARLINGTON

Police are looking for a purse snatcher, his getaway driver and possibly more suspects who staked out a convenience store last week, according to a post on the Arlington Police Department Facebook page.

This purse snatching suspect waited for a victim outside a convenience store in the 1900 block of East Arbrook Boulevard and knocked down the victim as he ran to a gray or brown Chrysler 300 to escape, the video showed.

Investigators said they believe there are multiple suspects involved, including a suspected getaway driver.

Anyone with any knowledge about this suspect is asked to call police at 817-459-5808.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video