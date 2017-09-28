Arlington police ask public for help finding purse snatcher

Police are looking for a purse snatcher, his getaway driver and possibly more suspects who staked out a convenience store last week, according to a post on the Arlington Police Department Facebook page.
This purse snatching suspect waited for a victim outside a convenience store in the 1900 block of East Arbrook Boulevard and knocked down the victim as he ran to a gray or brown Chrysler 300 to escape, the video showed.
Investigators said they believe there are multiple suspects involved, including a suspected getaway driver.
Anyone with any knowledge about this suspect is asked to call police at 817-459-5808.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
