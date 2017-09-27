More Videos

    Police are closing in on a burglar who blew his cover while trying to disable a home surveillance system in south Arlington.

Arlington

Thief blows his cover after home break-in

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

September 27, 2017 2:59 PM

ARLINGTON

Police are closing in a burglary suspect who broke into a home in south Arlington last week and blew his cover when he tried to deactivate the home surveillance video camera.

The police department posted the incriminating — and clear — surveillance video on its Facebook page Tuesday.

“We’ve had a lot of response to the post and he’s been identified,” Detective Daisey Blanco said Wednesday afternoon. “I’m currently working on some cases against him. I’m not sure how many.”

She said the thief hasn’t been arrested yet, but it appears to be only a matter of time.

In the video, the intruder enters the living area of the home on Lennox Lane from the right of the screen with the bottom of his face covered by his t-shirt. As he reaches up with a red-gloved hand to deactivate the camera, his t-shirt slips down and his face is fully exposed.

Response to the post was swift and, as might be expected, blistering of the protaganist. Many gave high marks to the surveillance system:

 
 
 
 
 

Check back later for an update.

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

