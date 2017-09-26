Some Arlington council members not wild about new ballpark design

The exterior design of the new Texas Ranger baseball stadium, shown to the public last week by the HKS architecture firm, is getting less-than-resounding reviews from some Arlington City Council members.
“The exterior looks cluttered to me,” said Councilwoman Sheri Capehart. “This doesn’t speak ballpark to me.”
Capehart and fellow council member Charlie Parker were more complimentary of the interior design, with Parker calling it “an inside-the-park home run.”
But like Capehart, Parker wasn’t satisfied with renderings showing the outside of the stadium, to be known as Globe Life Field.
“I don’t feel like it’s giant steps ahead of the old ballpark,” Parker said.
Mayor Jeff Williams noted that the Rangers are pumping an additional $100 million into the ballpark’s construction and that the design is a work in progress. Williams noted that other teams often don’t release renderings so early in the project.
Bryan Trubey of HKS said that architects are used to getting “constructive criticism” from the public and that they will come back to the city with updates.
The $1.1 billion retractable-roof stadium, to be built just south of Globe Life Park, is expected to open for the 2020 baseball season. A formal groundbreaking event is scheduled for Thursday.
Separately on Tuesday, the Rangers released the results of a fan survey, showing that 36 percent of respondents want public transportation to the ballpark. In-game entertainment was also important to 27 percent of the 1,760 respondents and for 18 percent, the second favorite fan experience was simply enjoying the game of baseball.
The council also received a briefing from its transportation advisory committee recommending a multimodal approach to transit including ride-sharing and high-speed rail. If high-speed rail doesn’t get built, the committee recommends bus rapid transit, which would operate in its own lane, or high-intensity bus, which could operate along Interstate 20 or Interstate 30.
The committee also said more autonomous shuttles such as milo, which is a pilot project in the entertainment district, could be added as the technology improves.
The mayor said there will likely be town halls to discuss the recommendations.
“Transportation experts are saying Arlington has an opportunity to rise from one of the worst to one of the best,” Williams said.
