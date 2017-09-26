Some Arlington council members not wild about new ballpark design

More Videos 1:17 Airbnb rental causing problems for Arlington neighbors Pause 2:48 See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:21 Arlington fourth-grader takes helicopter to school 0:36 Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7 0:15 Firefighters battle a house fire in North Richland Hills 1:08 Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field features revealed 3:03 A sneak peek of Fort Worth's Whiskey Ranch 0:34 Time lapse of Big Tex's big day 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark The Texas Rangers released new renderings of the new Globe Life Field, a $1.1 billion ballpark. The Texas Rangers released new renderings of the new Globe Life Field, a $1.1 billion ballpark. Lena Blietz (lblietz@star-telegram.com) Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

