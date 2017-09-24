Move over, Jerry Jones. Arlington 4th-grader gets ride to school on Dad’s helicopter

More Videos 0:36 Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark Pause 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7 0:33 Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home. 2:21 Arlington fourth-grader takes helicopter to school 0:55 TCU's Patterson after beating Oklahoma State: 'We wanted to be relevant' 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:47 Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 1:26 Buechele: Typical game at Oakland puts Rangers in must-win spot 1:09 TCU's Kenny Hill determined to 'change the narrative about me' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Arlington fourth-grader takes helicopter to school After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted landing his helicopter at a high school football game in Mansfield creating a spectacle, readers informed the Star-Telegram that Sarah Jayne Frank, 10, occasionally gets brought to school in Arlington via helicopter by her father. They let us tag along for a recent ride. After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted landing his helicopter at a high school football game in Mansfield creating a spectacle, readers informed the Star-Telegram that Sarah Jayne Frank, 10, occasionally gets brought to school in Arlington via helicopter by her father. They let us tag along for a recent ride. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

