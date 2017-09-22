The accident happened near the 800 block of Stadium Drive.
The accident happened near the 800 block of Stadium Drive. Osborne, Ryan - Fort Worth
The accident happened near the 800 block of Stadium Drive. Osborne, Ryan - Fort Worth

Arlington

Union Pacific worker fatally struck by train in Arlington

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

September 22, 2017 2:25 PM

ARLINGTON

A Union Pacific employee was fatally struck by a train in Arlington on Friday morning, police said.

Officers were called at 11:09 a.m. to an area near the 800 block of Stadium Drive, near Globe Life Park, where an employee had reported that another railroad employee was struck by the train, according to a police news release.

The victim, a man in his 40s whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives do not suspect foul play and believe the accident happened when the employees were in the process of switching train cars on the track, the news release said.

Police were still investigating Friday afternoon.

More Videos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Pause
Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark 0:36

Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark

Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field features revealed 1:08

Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field features revealed

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

Joey Gallo cares not for how long he homers 1:45

Joey Gallo cares not for how long he homers

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 14 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 14

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 7

Arlington residents speak out against SB4 0:59

Arlington residents speak out against SB4

Pinterest Convention lands in Arlington 2:00

Pinterest Convention lands in Arlington

  • Stop. Trains Can't.

    This public service announcement from the U.S. Transportation Department shows the dangers of not stopping at railroad tracks.

Stop. Trains Can't.

This public service announcement from the U.S. Transportation Department shows the dangers of not stopping at railroad tracks.

NHTSA/Federal Railroad Administration

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video