Union Pacific worker fatally struck by train in Arlington

A Union Pacific employee was fatally struck by a train in Arlington on Friday morning, police said.

Officers were called at 11:09 a.m. to an area near the 800 block of Stadium Drive, near Globe Life Park, where an employee had reported that another railroad employee was struck by the train, according to a police news release.

The victim, a man in his 40s whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives do not suspect foul play and believe the accident happened when the employees were in the process of switching train cars on the track, the news release said.

Police were still investigating Friday afternoon.