Leaders of the Southeast Arlington Little League handed out 500 Texas Rangers tickets to kids and their families at Cravens Park in Arlington in 2013. On Thursday, club officials announced that Arlington residents can get up to four free tickets to a Sept. 28 game.
Arlington

Arlington residents: You can get four free tickets to a Rangers game next week

By Gordon Dickson

September 21, 2017 12:58 PM

Arlington residents are being treated to some free baseball tickets, just for the asking.

Capital One will offer any resident of the city up to four tickets to next Thursday’s game (Sept. 28) against the Oakland A’s. The game will take place on the same day as the official groundbreaking of the new Globe Life Field, a retractable roof park that is scheduled to open adjacent to the existing Globe Life Park in time for the 2020 season.

“With the official groundbreaking for the new Globe Life Field just a week away, Capital One wants to help Arlington residents celebrate this historic milestone,” Rangers club officials announced in a press release.

First pitch for next Thursday’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Texas Rangers first base box office as shown in 2011. Baseball fans who live in Arlington can get up to four free tickets to a Sept. 28 game.
The free tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis for Globe Life Park’s Corner Box, Lower Reserved, Outfield Plaza, Lexus Club Terrace, Upper Box and Upper Reserved seating areas.

For those who choose to claim the tickets online, a credit card is required to prove residency — although the card will not be charged, team officials said. For those fans, tickets will be sent to a mobile device three hours before game time — or, for those without a mobile device, the tickets can be left at the Globe Life Park first base box office.

Aaron Brabson of Weatherford shows off his Texas Rangers tickets in 2013. On Thursday, club officials announced that Arlington residents can get up to four free tickets to a Sept. 28 game.
Alternatively, tickets can be claimed in person by visiting the first base box office, and showing proof of residency, including a valid driver license or utility bill.

Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796, @gdickson

