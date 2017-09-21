Here’s the latest design for the new Texas Rangers ballpark. Do you like it?

The new stadium for the Texas Rangers is being designed to put fans closer to the field and with plenty of natural light so it has the feel of an open-air ballpark even when its roof is closed, the project’s architects said Thursday.
The Rangers gave a first look at the working design for what will be called Globe Life Field, a $1.1 billion retractable-roof stadium expected to open for the 2020 baseball season. A groundbreaking is scheduled for next week.
“The upper deck is the chief beneficiary,” said Bryan Trubey, executive vice president with HKS. We wanted to make a lot of effort to pull it as close as possible.”
He said the architecture should complement, but not copy, the existing ballpark known as Globe Life Park, and the roof should not dominate its design. Seating capacity at the news stadium would be between 41,000 and 42,000, down from about 50,000 at the existing ballpark.
Last November, Arlington voters approved the use of tax dollars to pay up to $500 million of the cost of the new stadium, after Arlington and the Rangers announced a deal in May 2016. The city will revenue from a half-cent sales tax, 2 percent hotel-occupancy tax and 5 percent car-rental tax to fund its share, with the Rangers committed to pay any cost overruns.
Site work on the new ballpark, as well as construction on the Texas Live! bar and restaurant complex next door, is underway on what were formerly parking lots. The 200,000-square-foot Texas Live! is projected to open sometime next summer. A $150 million luxury Loews Hotel and convention center will be part of the project, slated to open in 2019.
The construction work has led to the closure of Nolan Ryan Expressway from south of Randol Mill Road to Cowboys Way. Most of Tundra Parking Lot B ? is also closed except for the northeast quadrant at the corner of Randol Mill and Stadium Drive.
Globe Life Field excavation will begin in the east portion of what was formerly Tundra Parking Lot B in early October. The new ballpark utility work that began in August also continues on the relocation of a sanitary sewer line in the area of what was Nolan Ryan Expressway.
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
Comments