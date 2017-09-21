Dispute leaves one dead, one in custody in Arlington shooting

A 27-year-old man who left the Arlington Police Department headquarters after talking to detectives about a fatal shooting was arrested a few minutes later Wednesday night and accused in the slaying.
Deontay Hampton remained in the Arlington Jail Thursday, accused of killing Leonard Byrd, 41, Wednesday afternoon in a parking lot, police said.
Hampton came to headquarters to talk about the fatal shooting, but left the station, police said.
Officers located him a few minutes later near Arlington Memorial Hospital, arrested him for public intoxication and later accused him in the slaying.
Police responded to the shooting call in the 1200 block of White Hall Road at the Rush Creek Apartments about 5 p.m. Wednesday, a news release said.
Investigators believe Hampton and Byrd were involved in an argument in a nearby business that spilled into the parking lot.
Officers arrived and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the release. Witnesses told police they saw two men arguing in the parking lot before hearing several gunshots.
The victim was later identified as Byrd, 41, who lived in the apartment complex where he was shot, according the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Staff writer Mitch Mitchell contributed to this report.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
