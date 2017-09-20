Arlington police seek suspect in fatal shooting, ask public’s help

Police are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting that may have been spurred by an argument.
The man has been identified as Leonard Byrd, 41, who lived in the apartment complex where he was shot, according the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police responded to the shooting call in the 1200 block of White Hall Road at the Rush Creek Apartments about 5 p.m. Wednesday, a news release said.
Officers found a man in his 40s dead in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the release. Witnesses told police they saw two men arguing in the parking lot before hearing several gunshots. Police say it is possible the fatally wounded man was involved in the argument.
Detectives said a man ran toward a white passenger car which drove away after the shooting, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ben Lopez at 817-459-5373 or call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
