Police release suspect sketch in Arlington killing

By Ryan Osborne

September 15, 2017 2:39 PM

Police released a composite sketch Friday of a suspect in the killing of a 34-year-old man at an Arlington apartment complex earlier this month.

Lucio Ramirez-Jauregui died about 12:10 a.m. on Sept. 2 of gunshot wounds to his back, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Detectives described the suspect as a possibly mixed race or black man, who is 20-30 years old, according to a police news release. He is believed to be about six-feet tall and about 180 pounds.

Officers had responded about about 11 p.m. on Sept. 1 to a shooting in the 500 block of Jackson Square, police said. When they got there, they found Ramirez-Jauregui lying on an upper walkway of the apartment complex with a gunshot wound.

Ramirez-Jauregui, who lived at the apartment complex, was taken to Medical City Arlington hospital, where he died.

Police have not ruled out robbery as a possible motive, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call detectives at 817-459-5325.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

