Attention gearheads: Summit Racing is close to opening in Arlington

On Sept. 29, the flag will finally drop on a store gearheads have been waiting for months to check out.
Summit Racing Equipment’s new superstore will finally open in southeast Arlington — and superstore might be an understatement.
Not only is there a 32,000-square-foot retail store filled with high-performance auto parts and accessories, but a massive distribution center to ship parts across Texas and neighboring states. Sitting on 48 acres at the southwest corner of Interstate 20 and Texas 360, the 750,000-square-feet facility will be the company’s largest in the country.
The distribution center stocks millions of parts from more than 1,500 manufacturers, including classic and modern muscle cars, trucks and SUVs as well as supplies for off-road vehicles. It has been shipping parts since August.
“The distribution center is state-of-the-art, so it can handle orders more efficiently,” Summit said in a press release. “Like all of our facilities, the Arlington distribution center will ship in stock items the same day they are ordered.”
The Arlington location will be the Talmadge, Ohio company’s fourth retail and distribution site. The company, which was founded in 1968, has other facilities in Talmadge; Sparks, Nevada and McDonough, Georgia.
Why did the company pick Arlington for its newest location?
“Since DFW is a regional distribution hub, locating here allows us to provide fast one- to two-day delivery to our customers in Texas and neighboring states,” Summit said. “Local enthusiasts can visit the Retail Super Store and see what Summit Racing has to offer and talk with experienced sales staff about their projects.”
The city of Arlington approved an incentive package for the project with tax rebates estimated to be worth $528,679 over seven years.
Once the store opens on Sept. 29, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. It is expected to have about 250 employees.
This article includes material from Star-Telegram archives.
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
Comments