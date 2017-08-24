And the name of the new Rangers stadium is ...

The Texas Rangers won’t be playing in their new $1 billion retractable roof ballpark until 2020. But now they know its name.
On Thursday, the Rangers announced their new stadium will be called Globe Life Field.
The insurance company, which signed a 10-year deal in 2014 for naming rights at the ballpark now known as Globe Life Park, has extended its agreement with the Rangers through 2048. The value of the deal was not disclosed.
In November, voters approved the use of tax dollars to pay up to $500 million of the cost of the new stadium, after Arlington and the Rangers announced an agreement to build a new stadium in May 2016. The city will use a half-cent sales tax, 2 percent hotel-occupancy tax and 5 percent car-rental tax to fund up its share, with the Rangers committed to pay any cost overruns. Plans call for a grand opening to start the 2020 baseball season.
The signs of a new stadium are just starting to take shape. Part of Nolan Ryan Expressway near Globe Life Park has been closed along with all of Parking Lot A and a section of Parking Lot B.
Texas Live!, an entertainment complex being built in a partnership between the Rangers and The Cordish Cos., is also under construction. It will be located between Globe Life Park and the site of the new stadium.
Founded in 1951, Globe Life and Accident Insurance Co. is based in Oklahoma City and owned by Torchmark Corp., which has its headquarters in McKinney. Globe Life has more than 3.9 million policyholders, with a quarter-million of them in Texas, according to the Star-Telegram archives.
Naming rights can vary dramatically.
The San Diego Union Tribune reported that two New York-area venues, the Barclays Center and Citi Field, both fetched $400 million for 20-year deals while the American Airlines Center in Dallas fetched $195 million for a 30-year-deal.
Globe Life employs 650 people at its offices in McKinney and Oklahoma City.
