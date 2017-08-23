More Videos

  • Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex

    The Texas Rangers will begin playing in a retractable-roof stadium in 2020, but the Texas Live! dining, hotel and entertainment complex is expected to open in 2018.

The Texas Rangers will begin playing in a retractable-roof stadium in 2020, but the Texas Live! dining, hotel and entertainment complex is expected to open in 2018.
The Texas Rangers will begin playing in a retractable-roof stadium in 2020, but the Texas Live! dining, hotel and entertainment complex is expected to open in 2018. Mark Hoffer Star-Telegram

Arlington

What will be the name of the new Texas Rangers ballpark? We’ll know Thursday

By Bill Hanna

billhanna@star-telegram.com

August 23, 2017 10:02 PM

ARLINGTON

The Rangers’ new $1 billion retractable roof ballpark won’t be ready until 2020, but the team is ready to give it a name.

The Rangers have scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Thursday to give out details about the naming rights for the team’s new ballpark.

Globe Life signed a 10-year deal in 2014 for the current naming rights, but there’s been no indication if the name will carry over to the new stadium.

Arlington and the Rangers announced the joint venture and master lease agreement in May 2016. Plans call for a grand opening to start the 2020 MLB season. The city will use a half-cent sales tax, 2 percent hotel-occupancy tax and 5 percent car-rental tax to fund up to $500 million, with the Rangers committed to paying any cost overruns.

The signs of a new stadium are just starting to take shape. In August, part of Nolan Ryan Expressway near Globe Life Park will closed along with all of Parking Lot A and a section of Parking Lot B.

Texas Live!, which is a partnership between the Rangers and The Cordish Cos., is also under construction. It will be located between Globe Life Park and the site of the new stadium.

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna

