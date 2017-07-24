The good news? Work to start on new Rangers ballpark. The bad news? Road closures

A portion of Nolan Ryan Expressway near Globe Life Park will close Aug. 3 as construction of the new Texas Rangers ballpark gets underway, the club announced Monday.
All of Parking Lot A and a section of Parking Lot B near the stadium will also be closed, according to a news release.
Nolan Ryan Expressway, which runs along the west side of the current ballpark, will be closed from south of Randol Mill Road to just north of Parking Lot A. The road will close permanently from Randol Mill to Cowboys Way in September, the news release said.
The new ballpark and the Texas Live! dining, hotel and entertainment complex will be built mostly southwest of Globe Life Park.
The initial closure will affect fans starting Aug. 11, when the Rangers begin a weekend series against the Houston Astros.
Fans should take Cowboys Way to enter parking lot entrances B6 and B7. Parking Lot B will be open for season parking only, the news release said.
The first phase of the new ballpark’s construction will be utility work that is expected to take three to four months. Excavation work begins in September.
The new ballpark will have a retractable-roof and is expected to cost about $1 billion.
The city and the Rangers announced the joint venture and master lease agreement in May 2016, and updated plans call for a grand opening to start the 2020 season. The city will use a half-cent sales tax, 2 percent hotel-occupancy tax and 5 percent car-rental tax to fund up to $500 million, with the Rangers committed to paying any cost overruns.
The city is using the tax revenue to pay off its $325 million share of construction costs for AT&T Stadium. The city has formalized a plan to refinance the football stadium debt to help pay for the new baseball stadium.
The city would refinance the remaining $147 million of its AT&T Stadium debt by Nov. 30, extending the note out to the original payoff date in 2034, Mike Finley, Arlington’s chief financial officer, told the Star-Telegram earlier this month.
This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments