Grand Prairie man drove to D.C. after killing his mother, police say

A Grand Prairie man was in custody Wednesday, accused of killing his mother and then driving to Washington, D.C., where he told authorities about it, police said.
Police identified the suspect as Dustin Pearson, 34, who faces a charge of capital murder in what authorities called a family violence homicide.
After the slaying, Pearson drove more than 20 hours to Washington D.C.
Pearson told authorities in Washington D.C. on Monday about a possible homicide in the 1000 block of Coffeyville Trail.
Authorities in Washington contacted police about 2:30 p.m. Monday, saying Pearson had made some statements indicating his involvement in the slaying.
Police responded to the address and found the body of 63-year-old Janet Glover. Authorities did not release any information on how Glover was killed.
Detectives traveled to Washington D.C. to interview Pearson and arrange for his extradition to Texas.
