Troubled Arlington man killed by police had history of family problems

An armed man killed over the weekend in a confrontation with police has been identified as an Arlington man with a history of crime and family violence.

Keith Wade, 23, died from gunshot wounds to the face and neck, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website. His death was ruled a homicide.

Wearing body armor and armed with a handgun, Wade was shot during a confrontation with police Saturday afternoon in the 3800 block of Shady Valley Drive.

It was still unclear Tuesday whether Wade fired any shots. The officer, whom police have not identified, has been on the force for more than 20 years and is on paid administrative leave.

Keith Wade Tarrant County Jail Handout

Detectives are still investigating but “feel confident that the suspect forced a deadly encounter between the officer and himself based upon his actions and refusing to drop his handgun,” police spokesman Lt. Chris Cook said in a statement.

“It’s unfortunate that even through extensive negotiations he made the decision that led to the fatal outcome,” Cook said.

His family could not be reached Tuesday.

A few minutes before the fatal shooting, police had responded to a domestic disturbance involving Wade and one of his brothers.

Officers backed out of the apartment when they saw Wade putting on body armor and brandishing a handgun.

After telling officers to shoot him, Wade left the apartment and carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint, which he then crashed on Shady Valley Drive, police said.

Tarrant County criminal court records indicate that Wade was charged with assault with bodily injury to a family member in June 2012 when he threatened his younger brother with a knife.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons Pause 2:24 Tiff's Treats Allen Grand Opening 1:55 Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 6 2:28 Arlington July Fourth Parade, no rain! Let's celebrate! 1:21 Random Act of Kindness effort in Arlington 1:01 Roosting egrets stink up an Arlington neighborhood 0:38 Vehicle of interest in Arlington road rage killing 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 29 1:31 Getting the most bang for your 4th of July buck Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 13 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

He was sentenced to two years’ probation. But his probation was revoked when he was arrested the following month for stealing three watches, two necklaces, a pair of earrings and one pair of sunglasses, according to court records. Wade was sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to be examined for mental illness and mental disability in December 2012, records state.

Staff writer Ryan Osborne contributed to this report.