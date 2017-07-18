A body was found at the bottom of a pool on the UTA campus at 801 W. Greek Row Drive.
Arlington

July 18, 2017 1:00 PM

Body found at bottom of pool on UTA campus

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

A maintenance worker found a body at the bottom of a pool on the UT-Arlington campus early Tuesday, police said.

The body, a man believed to be in his mid-20s, was found about 3 a.m. in an outdoor recreation pool at 801 W. Greek Row Drive, just north of the physical education building on campus, UTA police Capt. Mike McCord said.

Police were still investigating Tuesday afternoon. No foul play was suspected, McCord said.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office will identify the body. Police did not yet know whether the man was a UTA student.

Ryan Osborne

