Arlington police fatally shoot man following bizarre carjacking incident

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons Pause 2:24 Tiff's Treats Allen Grand Opening 1:55 Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 6 2:28 Arlington July Fourth Parade, no rain! Let's celebrate! 1:21 Random Act of Kindness effort in Arlington 1:01 Roosting egrets stink up an Arlington neighborhood 0:38 Vehicle of interest in Arlington road rage killing 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 29 1:31 Getting the most bang for your 4th of July buck Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email An armed suspect wearing full body armor, a mask and brandishing a handgun was fatally shot by Arlington police late Saturday afternoon after confronting an officer in a residential neighborhood. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

An armed suspect wearing full body armor, a mask and brandishing a handgun was fatally shot by Arlington police late Saturday afternoon after confronting an officer in a residential neighborhood. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com