Arlington mom met with police chief, then went home and found eviction notice

The family involved in the controversial arrests of two brothers that was caught on video is now being evicted from their Arlington apartment over the incident.
Latasha Nelson and her attorney, Kim Cole, spent part of Friday afternoon in a meeting with Arlington police Chief Will Johnson regarding the complaint Nelson filed after she videotaped the arrests of her two sons, ages 14 and 16, at the Addison Park Apartments, where the Nelson family lives.
When she got home, an eviction notice had been attached to her front door.
The notice, which was obtained by KTVT-TV (Channel 11), says: “On July 3, 2017, you, your occupants, or your guests were allegedly involved in a car break in. Two people were taken to jail. Criminal activity on any kind.”
The notice gives the family until Thursday to move out of their apartment and says there is no process for appealing the eviction.
Cole told the Star-Telegram that she advised the family to fight the eviction.
The eviction is the latest twist in the incident that began on July 3, when police responded to a vehicle burglary call at the apartment complex in southwest Arlington. Police said upon arriving at the complex, they spotted a teen who matched the description of one of the suspects.
That teen was Nelson’s 14-year-old son, who was taken into custody and placed in a patrol car by officer Chad Haning, according to video shot by Nelson. As Nelson talked to Haning, the officer turned and pushed Nelson’s 16-year-old son to the ground and handcuffed him, accusing him of interfering with an arrest.
Video posted on Facebook
The video was posted on Facebook late Wednesday by the Next Generation Action Network, an activist group. On Thursday, Nelson said that police detectives pressured her to give up video of the arrests, indicating they might drop charges against her sons if she did.
In a statement Friday, police said Nelson filed an online complaint but did not allege that an offer was made in exchange for the video. Police say they have found no evidence to support the allegation but continue to investigate.
Cole said the 14-year-old is facing charges of burglary of a vehicle and the 16-year-old faces charges of interfering with police duties and possibly assault of a police officer.
The two boys are not being identified because they are juveniles.
Haning’s attorney, Randall Moore, said Friday that his client was “chest-bumped” by the 16-year-old. Cole responded by calling the assault accusation “laughable.”
‘We’ll fight it’
Cole and Nelson held a news conference Friday afternoon to talk about the case, before Nelson headed home to find the eviction notice.
According to the eviction notice, the incident broke “paragraph 32, 1-2” of the lease agreement. According to a standard Texas Apartment Association lease agreement, that rule indicates that tenants may be evicted if “you or any occupant is arrested, charged, detained, convicted or given deferred adjudication ... for a felony offense involving actual or potential physical harm to a person, or involving possession, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, or ... a sex-related crime.”
“That provision pertains to offenses outside of what’s going on in this case. Either the notice is premature, or it’s invalid,” Cole said. “Either way, the apartment complex needs to rescind that notice. I’ve drafted a certified letter to that effect, which the apartment complex should receive on Monday.”
Cole said that Arlington police still have Nelson’s cellphone, saying it’s evidence in the case.
“She works on-call as a nurse’s assistant. Since they took her phone, she’s been unable to work,” Cole said. “And the apartment complex expects her to be out and able to find another place to live by Thursday? If necessary, we’ll go to court, and we’ll fight it.”
This article contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
