Warm-cookie delivery shop opening at Champions Park in north Arlington

The aroma of fresh-baked cookies will help announce the grand opening of Tiff’s Treats 30th sweets shop and delivery service on July 22.

It will be the fourth business to open in the Champions Park retail center at 1705 N. Collins St. on the north side of the Interstate 30 service road, where three more restaurants are set to open in August and several other tenant spaces are under construction.

City leaders hail the $30 million development as a coming major restaurant destination.

“It’s getting there. It’s looking good,” said Christy Hammons, vice president of the project developer, Greenway Investment Co. of Dallas. “We’re excited.”

Tiff’s Treats North Texas locations include Fort Worth, Dallas, Southlake, Richardson, Las Colinas, Addison, Allen and Richardson.

Greenway has gone for the cookies before.

“This is the fourth center that I’ve put them in,” Hammons said. “They’re very popular and very good.”

Tiff’s Treats was founded by North Texas natives Tiffany and Leon Chen in 1999, after they started as friends baking and delivering cookies at the request of fellow students at the University of Texas at Austin.

“Now, the originators of the warm cookie delivery concept are expanding to bring the addicting flavor – made possible by Tiff’s grandmother’s cookie recipes – to more happy customers in the DFW Metroplex,” said a statment announcing the grand opening.

They also deliver fresh-made brownies and cold milk -- straight and chocolate. The cookies are made to order and require 30-minute notice for pick-up orders and an hour’s notice for deliveries.

At each store location, the Chens choose a local charity as a fund-raising beneficiary. For the Arlington shop, it’s Cook Children’s Sit...Stay...Play program that uses dogs to help patients feel better.

The first $5,000 in sales at the opening will go to that program.

Tiff’s will join the already operating Firehouse Subs, Tokyo Joe’s and Cowboy Nails at the 80,000-square-foot mixed-use development, Hammons said.

Set to open in August are Torchy’s Tacos, BurgerFi and Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt.

Under construction are under way at Urban Bricks Pizza, Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop and Salata salad bar shop

Social House bar and restaurant and the Halal Guys Gyro and Chicken restaurant are in the permitting process for making their renovations, Hammon said.

“I’ve got four other letters of intent that we’re working with right now,” adding she can’t reveal them yet but promised “it’s going to be cool and exciting.”

And there’s one pad site for which Greenway is seeking a full-service, sit-down restaurant, she said.