Arlington mom says police pressured her to give up video of sons’ arrests

An Arlington mom says police pressured her to give up video of her teenage sons’ arrests last week, indicating they could drop charges against the boys in exchange for the video.
The Next Generation Action Network, a black activist group, posted video of the arrests to Facebook late Wednesday.
The clip — which shows Latasha Nelson’s 14-year-old son being arrested July 3 on a burglary of a vehicle charge and her 16-year-old son being arrested for interfering — was about four minutes long and did not show the officer offering to drop the charges.
In a statement Thursday, Arlington police said the video “shows only a portion of what took place and a thorough investigation is being conducted to obtain all the facts regarding the this incident.”
“As with any allegation of misconduct, we take this seriously,” the statement said.
Nelson, in a news conference Thursday afternoon, said detectives at the police department have called her several times over the last week, including on Wednesday, asking her to surrender video she recorded of the incident.
“It wasn’t a clear, ‘Hey you give us this, we’ll give you that’” Nelson’s attorney, Kim Cole, said at the news conference. “But it was certainly [Nelson’s] impression that was what it was, because they were adamant they wanted this video.”
Officers on the day of the incident were called to the Addison Park Apartments, where witnesses had reported that two teenagers were breaking into a vehicle, the police statement said.
Officers located a teenager who matched the witnesses’ description and detained him.
At that point, the video, which had about 130,000 views on Facebook by Thursday afternoon, begins and shows the officer walking Nelson’s 14-year-old son toward a patrol car.
ANOTHER TRAYVON?! A frantic mother watches in horror as Arlington Police Department assault and arrest her two teenage sons.Based upon absolutely no evidence whatsoever, the 14 year-old was charged with burglary of a habitation and the 16 year-old was charged with interfering with official police duties.The mother was assured that the charges against her boys would be dropped. But only if she surrendered this video to the police.CALL TO ACTION: Please call Arlington Police Department to demand that all charges be dropped immediately and that they return the mother's cell phone and Terminate Arlington Police Officer Chad Haning Call 817-459-5700 now.#EnoughIsEnough#JusticeForAll#NGANPosted by Next Generation Action Network on Wednesday, July 12, 2017
During the walk, Nelson questions the arrest and tells the officer she believes her son was innocent.
“If I can’t get a tone of cooperation, then I’m going to have to ask you to get uninvolved,” the officer told Nelson.
After putting the teen in the patrol car, Nelson asked where the officer is taking her son.
“You’ve become uncooperative, so I’m not going to do that,” the officer told her. “I’m looking for a reason to release him. I’m not finding that.”
The officer then walks away and Nelson follows him. After they begin talking again, the officer reaches for his radio and asks for backup.
“I have a mother out here who is interfering with an investigation,” the officer says into the radio.
The officer then turns around and pushes the Nelson’s 16-year-old son to the ground by the back of his head. The officer rolls the teen onto his stomach and handcuffs him.
When Nelson says she’s recording the incident, the officer replies, “Outstanding.”
The video ended, and police took Nelson’s cellphone, Next Action Generation Network leader said at a news conference Thursday.
Nelson said she was terrified that the officer would not tell her where he was taking her two sons. She said she had to call 911 after their arrests, which connected her to a police sergeant who found out where the teens were being held in custody. The process took about an hour, Nelson said.
“I am a black woman in America and I love my kids,” Nelson said. “Do you know how hard it is to have four sons and know what can happen to them out in the world? It didn't have to escalate. I just needed to know where he was going ... If you don't have the heart to know the fear that I went through knowing they were going to take my sons somewhere ... that’s scary.”
Alexander called for the officer’s firing.
“We want justice,” he said at the news conference.
Alexander was a vocal critic of Fort Worth police after the viral arrest of Jacqueline Craig in December. Alexander led a protest in downtown Fort Worth after Craig’s arrest and called for the firing of officer William Martin, who was suspended 10 days for the incident.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
