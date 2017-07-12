Bystanders lifted van carrying 6 and ‘got the grandmother out’

Bystanders helped free six people from a minivan after a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 on Tuesday evening caused by two cars racing, police said.

A video on Facebook shows the bystanders — who had pulled to the side of the highway after the wreck — pushing on the overturned van. When they got it upright, they found six people inside with minor injuries, said police spokeswoman Sgt. VaNessa Harrison.

“To see random people get out and help someone they don’t know is well over and beyond what we see on a normal basis anymore,” Harrison said.

The wreck happened about 7 p.m., near the Collins Street exit.

The van had been knocked from the road by one of the racing cars, Harrison said. Another vehicle was struck in the wreck, sending a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

One of the drivers, Demetria Pryor, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Harrison said.

Pryor, 42, faces charges of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury, according to jail records. She has previously been convicted in Tarrant County of driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content above 0.15, according to court records.

The driver of the other car sped from the scene, Harrison said.

Teri Pratt, the witness who filmed the bystanders rolling the van upright, told Fox 4 that the van was carrying a family of six, including three children and a grandmother.

The rescue “couldn’t have gone any smoother,” Pratt told the TV station.

“Everybody got over there,” Pratt said. “They lifted the car. Everybody worked together. They got the grandmother out.”

The stretch of I-20 where the wreck occurred has been a focus recently for Arlington police patrols, who have increased enforcement after an apparent road-rage killing on the highway last month.

In a crackdown on aggressive driving last week, officers issued more than 65 tickets, WFAA reported.