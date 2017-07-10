Arlington jailers plead guilty in death of inmate

Two former Arlington jailers have pleaded guilty to charges of criminally negligent homicide in the death of an inmate in 2015, according to court records.
Steven Schmidt, 58, and Pedro Medina, 34, were on duty at the Arlington city jail in March 2015, when a struggle ensued between jailers and inmate Jonathan Paul.
Paul, 42, was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later. Doctors diagnosed Paul with a kidney injury, respiratory failure, liver failure and a temperature of more than 103.
Schmidt, who was the lead officer on duty when the incident with Paul occurred, retired during the investigation into Paul’s death. He and Medina, who was fired, were indicted in November 2015.
They entered guilty pleas on Monday morning and will be sentenced Tuesday at 9 a.m. Criminally negligent homicide is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.
Police department investigators alleged that the jailers neglected to render first aid to Paul while he lay motionless on the floor of his cell.
Two other jailers — Matt Fisher and Wes Allen — were fired over the incident, but they were reinstated to their jobs with back pay after an arbitration hearing.
Arbitrator Kathy Fragnoli ruled that Fisher and Allen had not been properly trained to recognize or respond to a medical emergency.
Paul’s family reached a $1.25 million settlement with Arlington last year.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
