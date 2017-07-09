Arlington police respond to crash, find apparent homicide

For the second time in two weeks, Arlington police responding to a vehicle crash have launched a homicide investigation.
Police responded about 3 p.m. Sunday to a reported crash in the 2100 block of Lincoln Drive, where a vehicle had struck a small retaining wall after running over embankment, according to a police statement. It was the only vehicle involved.
“Inside the vehicle was an unresponsive male with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest,” the statement said. The man was pronounced dead later at a hospital.
The brief statement did not address whether road rage could have been involved. Police are still searching for the shooter in a June 25 case of road rage on Interstate 20 in Arlington that left a 19-year-old Grand Prairie man dead.
That was the first of three road-rage shootings that week. The other two left a man injured in North Richland Hills and a woman hurt in Mesquite.
The statement on Sunday’s shooting said investigators are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area. It asks that anyone with information call detective Caleb Blank at 817-459-5735.
The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office had not released the victim’s identification.
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
