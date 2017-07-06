Police in standoff with man accused in double killing in Arlington

Police were in a standoff about 8:30 p.m. Thursday with a man who is accused of killing two people in Arlington in October, officials said.
Officers had gone to the man’s apartment in the 4800 block of Canyon Trail, in far east Fort Worth near Texas 360 and Airport Freeway, to serve a capital murder warrant about 3 p.m., said Sgt. VaNessa Harrison, Arlington police spokesman.
The man, whose name was not yet available, barricaded himself inside the home. SWAT officers from Fort Worth and Arlington responded to the scene, Harrison said.
The man is wanted in the killing of Jordyn Clemons, 20, and Johnathon Phillips, 25, who were found dead in an apartment in the 1000 block of Benge Drive on Oct. 27.
No further details about the case were immediately available.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments