Police narrow search for car in Arlington road rage killing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:38 Vehicle of interest in Arlington road rage killing Pause 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 29 1:31 Getting the most bang for your 4th of July buck 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 28 2:11 Pros demo the danger of fireworks 0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her 7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording 0:52 Raw video of raw chicken incident at Arlington Denny's 0:15 Arlington K9 rushed to animal hospital dies 1:32 Go Pro video shows view from Arlington police motorcycle Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Arlington police have released video of a vehicle being sought in the road rage killing of Grand Prairie teen Dylan Spaid on Interstate 20 on Sunday.

Arlington police have released video of a vehicle being sought in the road rage killing of Grand Prairie teen Dylan Spaid on Interstate 20 on Sunday.