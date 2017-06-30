Police narrow search for car in Arlington road rage killing

Police on Friday released a more specific description of the vehicle of interest in a fatal road rage shooting on Interstate 20 in Arlington.
Investigators are seeking a 2014-2016 black BMW 535i with an M Sport package, Arlington police tweeted.
We have narrowed the search for the vehicle of interest from Sunday's Murder. We are looking for a 2014-16 BMW 535i with the M Sport Package pic.twitter.com/4vQLyZ0qYV— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) June 30, 2017
Police had released two surveillance photographs of the vehicle on Thursday, describing it as a “vehicle of interest” in the road rage killing of Dylan Spaid, 19, of Grand Prairie, on Sunday.
The first photograph was at South Cooper Street and Arbrook Boulevard, showing Spaid’s white pickup truck traveling south on South Cooper Street.
A second photograph was captured from an auto dealership on an I-20 service road, between Cooper Street and Matlock Road, with a clearer view of the car.
Detectives believe Spaid’s truck entered the freeway at Cooper Street and approached Matlock Road.
A witness told police that at some point a black four-door passenger car pulled up alongside Spaid’s truck and someone fired at least one shot through a rolled-down passenger window.
Witnesses said they believe there were at least two people in the black car.
After the shooting, the black car continued eastbound on I-20.
Police responded to the report of a major crash about 5:50 p.m. The person reporting the accident said the pickup struck a National Tire and Battery sign at 802 West I-20.
When officers approached the vehicle, they saw the male driver had suffered a gunshot wound.
The man was later identified as Spaid, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Spaid’s girlfriend, a passenger, was injured in the crash, but she was not wounded by the gunshot.
This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives
