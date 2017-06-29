Arlington road-rage killer sentenced to 50 years in prison

A 22-year-old man accused of killing a woman in an Arlington road-rage shooting last year was found guilty of murder Thursday and sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Aspen Warren was accused of shooting Brittany Daniel, 26, in an incident on Interstate 30 on Jan. 27, 2016.
A jury found Warren guilty Thursday afternoon and state District Judge George Gallagher sentenced him.
A passenger in Daniel’s car told police that a car was weaving in and out of traffic in the eastbound lanes of the highway when “an incident” occurred between the car the shooter was in and the Honda Accord that Daniel was driving, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
The passenger told investigators that the other car pulled alongside the Accord and someone rolled down the back passenger window and “yelled at them.”
The passenger said she heard two gunshots, and Daniel exclaimed, "I've been shot, call 911," according to the affidavit.
Daniel pulled off the road. She was taken by ambulance to Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website. She had been shot in the torso.
Her mother, Sharon Daniel, told the Star-Telegram that her daughter was a supervisor at Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in Fort Worth and was giving two co-workers rides home.
This report includes information from Star-Telegram archives
