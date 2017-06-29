Arlington police identify vehicle of interest in road rage killing

Police released photographs on Thursday of a black BMW passenger car detectives described as a “vehicle of interest” in the Sunday road rage slaying of a Grand Prairie teen.
The photographs came from surveillance videos at two different locations just minutes before Dylan Spaid, 19, of Grand Prairie was shot to death on Interstate 20.
The first photograph was at South Cooper Street and Arbrook Boulevard, showing Spaid’s white pickup truck traveling south on South Cooper Street.
A second photograph was captured from an auto dealership on an I-20 service road, between Cooper Street and Matlock Road, with a clearer view of the car.
Police described it as a black BMW, four-door passenger car with dark tinted windows. The car had silver rims.
Detectives believe Spaid’s truck entered the freeway at Cooper Street and approached Matlock Road.
A witness told police that at some point a black four-door passenger car pulled up alongside Spaid’s truck and someone fired at least one shot through a rolled-down passenger window.
Witnesses said they believe there were at least two people in the black car.
After the shooting, the black car continued eastbound on I-20.
Police responded to the report of a major crash about 5:50 p.m. The person reporting the accident said the pickup struck a National Tire and Battery sign at 802 West I-20.
When officers approached the vehicle, they saw the male driver had suffered a gunshot wound.
The man was later identified as Spaid, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Spaid’s girlfriend, a passenger, was injured in the crash, but she was not wounded by the gunshot.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Spaid family.
