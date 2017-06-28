Fort Worth teen dies in multi-vehicle crash in Arlington

A Fort Worth teen died Tuesday night from injuries she suffered in a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 30, police said.
Officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cassandra Contreras, 17. She was pronounced dead at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.
The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 30 near Center Street.
Police reported a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on an entrance ramp to the highway.
At some point, the Suburban approached a slow vehicle, forcing the Suburban to change lanes, police said.
Because of heavy traffic, the Suburban changed back to its original lane, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
The Suburban hit a car and then collided with a pickup, police said.
Contreras was in the car that was hit by the Suburban, police said.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
