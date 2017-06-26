Nine-story hotel proposed for Arlington’s entertainment district

A nine-story, 268-room hotel is on the drawing board for Arlington’s Entertainment District west of the stadiums, but needs city approvals for zoning changes.
The Drury Hotel would anchor a two-phase development southwest of the Interstate 30-Center Street intersection. A restaurant would complete the first phase of the 9.3-acre site, formerly planned for development as Lincoln Square West, across Center Street from the existing shopping center. A second phase calls for a 39,600-square-foot office or retail building.
The Arlington hotel would be the second for Drury in North Texas. Another is under construction in Frisco.
Drury Development Corp. of St. Louis is requesting a zoning change and several other variances from the Arlington City Council. Its development plan has conflicts with special zoning regulations in the entertainment district, including spacing between the phase-two building and frontage, and requirements for aesthetic improvements to a street corner.
Some of the hotel features also fall a little short of the standards to qualify as a full-service hotel, according to the city staff. The district doesn’t allow limited-service hotels.
The city staff wants the council to require fixes to the plans, including the hotel restaurant services.
“At this point, what is required in the ordinance is a full-service restaurant,” said Shon Brooks, principal planner in the city’s community development and planning department. “(The plans) do have a restaurant that serves breakfast and dinner, but it does not serve lunch.”
Other shortfalls in the hotel plan: no concierge or room service. Full-service hotels are required to provide such services for 12 hours and 24 hours a day, respectively. However, the hotel does meet or exceed the minimum requirements for rooms (200), conference space (10,000 square feet) and swimming pool (1,000 square feet) and exercise room.
Drury’s development director Patrick Turek said he could not comment about the case until it is presented to council on Tuesday.
Brooks said some full-service hotels far exceed the minimum criteria. In May, a $150 million luxury Loews Hotel and convention center was announced for the Texas Live! retail and entertainment complex being built near Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium.
The Live! by Loews-Arlington will be a 14-story glass tower with 302 guest rooms.
The new hotels will help fill Arlington’s shortfall of hotel space. The city has about 6,000 rooms and needs about 2,000 more, officials said last month, pointing out that Fort Worth has 13,600 hotel rooms and Dallas has more than 82,700.
