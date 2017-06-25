Drug deal in Arlington park led to shooting, one wounded

One person was wounded late Saturday after a gunman opened fire on the victim during a drug deal, police said Sunday.
The victim, whom police did not identify, was taken to a local hospital. He’s expected to survive, police said.
Officers responded to a shooting call about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Embercrest Drive.
Police determined about two to three people arrived at Bob McFarland Park to either buy or sell marijuana.
At some point, they were robbed at gunpoint and a suspect fired a few rounds.
Detectives in narcotics and robbery are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
