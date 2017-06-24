US Navy sailor George Coke Jr., an Arlington High School graduate, was laid to rest after his remains were finally identified after 76 years. Coke died aboard the USS Oklahoma in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
US Navy sailor George Coke Jr., an Arlington High School graduate, was laid to rest after his remains were finally identified after 76 years. Coke died aboard the USS Oklahoma in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Arlington

June 24, 2017 8:07 PM

Arlington Pearl Harbor casualty is home at last

ARLINGTON

For more than seven decades, George Anderson Coke Jr, an Arlington teen who joined the Navy and was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, lay buried in mass graves in Hawaii, unidentified.

He was among 429 crewmen on the USS Oklahoma who were killed when torpedoes launched from Japanese warplanes crippled and capsized the ship.

Now, thanks to advanced DNA analysis, Coke’s remains have been identified and returned to Arlington, where he was buried Saturday at Parkdale Cemetery, with full military honors, next to his father and mother.

A funeral service at First United Methodist Church of Arlington was held earlier in the day.

“Military tradition is very strong that you have to be buried where you fell, but I made the decision to bring him back,” said Coke’s nephew, Milton Coke of Georgia.

