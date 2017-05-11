Arlington

May 11, 2017 7:08 PM

Soaring enrollment gives UTA its biggest graduating class ever

By Robert Cadwallader

rcadwallader@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

The University of Texas at Arlington is graduating its largest class in history — almost 5,600 students — in three ceremonies starting Thursday.

This class of graduates is 8 percent larger than the spring 2016 graduating class of 5,168 and 27 percent more than the 4,400 students who graduated five years ago.

“This is a very exciting era for UTA,” said Troy Johnson, vice president for enrollment management. “The campus is abuzz. To see the parents and the students — you really get to see the excitement that UTA is generating in DFW, and Texas, if not the nation.”

The graduates join the more than 214,000 alumni living and working around the world.

The nearly annual record-breaking graduating classes track UTA’s enrollment increases. The university reports an on-campus enrollment of 42,000 and a “global enrollment” — including students who only take online courses — of 57,000

Johnson said none of College Park Center’s 6,300 seats will be vacant during the Thursday, Friday and Saturday ceremonies.

What’s next?

“Our plan is to continue educating more Texans,” he said. “There are ambitious goals to make sure more Texans have their degrees, and we take that seriously.”

Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST

By the numbers

College of Engineering

Spring 2007: 284 grads

Spring 2017: 1,211 grads

Increase: 327 percent

College of Nursing

Spring 2007: 211

Spring 2017: 1,850

Increase: 777 percent

School of Social Work

Spring 2007: 87

Spring 2017: 226

Increase: 160 percent

Source: University of Texas at Arlington

