Police fatally shoot man barricaded in car at Arlington dealership

Police fatally shot a barricaded man who fired a shotgun at officers from his vehicle at an Arlington car dealership Thursday, said Lt. Chris Cook, police spokesman.
No officers were injured.
The incident happened outside Galaxy Auto Sales in the 640 block of East Front Street, off East Division Street.
The barricaded man had been going to the dealership several times in recent weeks, demanding to speak with the owner, Cook said. On one visit he had a knife, employees reported to the police
When he arrived there Thursday afternoon, employees called the police again.
Officers arrived about 2:30 p.m. and walked up to the man’s black Dodge Charger, where they heard a clicking noise that indicated he had a gun, Cook said. The officers backed away from the car, and the man drove to another area of the parking lot.
SWAT officers were summoned and tried negotiating with the man.
Cook said the man kept making bizarre statements, telling officers he was “at the point of no return.” When the man fired a shotgun out of his passenger window, officers threw gas into his car, Cook said.
The man then began shooting the gun out of his driver’s side window toward several officers. Multiple officers returned fire, striking the man, Cook said.
He was taken to Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The man was Hispanic, Cook said. His age and name had not yet been released.
Police were still investigating Thursday night.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
