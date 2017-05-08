Toyota, TCC partner on training program for car service technicians

Toyota and Tarrant County College are partnering to bring a state-of-the-art automotive training program to the TCC South Campus aimed at turning out highly skilled technicians for good-paying jobs with auto dealers.
The collaboration was announced on Monday by TCC and officials from Toyota North America and Gulf States Toyota in the automotive lab at the South Campus, which was filled with 37 new cars donated by Toyota for students to work on.
The new two-year program will start in the fall of 2018, with 20 students the first year and 20 more the second year. Students will attend classes three days a week and work as interns at area Toyota or Lexus dealerships the rest of the school week.
When they graduate, they could get jobs starting at $32,000-$42,000 a year, with salaries that can grow to $85,000 or more for senior technicians with years of experience. Toyota officials said they typically place nine out of every ten graduates from programs into dealerships.
“The training the students receive here will be seamless to what they’ll experience in the workplace,” said TCC Chancellor Eugene Giovannini. “The cars you see here, the tools, the curriculum will be such that when they go to the workplace, there won’t be anything new, anything different.”
The Toyota Technician Training and Education Network (T-TEN) at TCC will be the 38th in the U.S. and fourth in Texas. Other T-TEN programs are located in Mesquite, Austin and Houston. Several officials spoke of the need for programs like this to help bridge the “skills gap” in a labor force largely ill-prepared for higher-tech jobs.
Since its launch in 1986, T-TEN’s pipeline has delivered more than 11,000 “career-minded, highly trained” entry-level service technicians for Toyota and Lexus dealers, said Chris Nielson, executive vice president of Toyota North America Inc. He said TCC and Toyota will work together to “develop curriculum and operational processes needed to successfully operate the program at the level needed by Toyota and our dealers.”
T-TEN represents the first partnership between with an automaker and TCC, which has between 100 and 125 students in its general automotive repair program at the South Campus. Students can apply for the T-TEN program, but they have to start over — none of their previous credits will transfer.
Applicants must also pass a driving record check, background check and aptitude test. Students can earn an associate’s degree or a certificate, officials said.
Andrew Krzemien, a TCC automotive student, said he’s definitely considering applying for one of the program slots, believing that the training would lead to a better-paying job than learning mechanics at a repair shop or through a basic automotive repair program.
“Normally you just start out doing oil changes and things like that, and maybe get trained some in the shop,” said Krzemien, 40, who managed restaurants for 20 years before deciding to change careers. “This kind of gives you that leg up, where you would be able to start off doing the more technical jobs on a car. There are so many computers on cars now.”
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
