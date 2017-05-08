Man in hospital after shooting in Arlington early Monday

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries early Monday after a reported shooting in Arlington, according to police.
Arlington police were called to the shooting about 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Sanford Street, said Steven Bartolotta, an Arlington Police Department spokesman.
Officers found a middle-aged man with multiple gunshot wounds, Bartolotta said, and he was taken to the hospital.
The shooter was unknown, Bartolotta said, and no other information was immediately available.
NBC 5 reported that about 20 shots were fired into the home, and the victim was asleep when he was shot.
