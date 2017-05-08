Arlington

May 08, 2017 9:18 AM

Man in hospital after shooting in Arlington early Monday

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries early Monday after a reported shooting in Arlington, according to police.

Arlington police were called to the shooting about 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Sanford Street, said Steven Bartolotta, an Arlington Police Department spokesman.

Officers found a middle-aged man with multiple gunshot wounds, Bartolotta said, and he was taken to the hospital.

The shooter was unknown, Bartolotta said, and no other information was immediately available.

NBC 5 reported that about 20 shots were fired into the home, and the victim was asleep when he was shot.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

