Arlington fire civil service proposal takes early lead

After being overwhelmingly rejected twice since 1979, a proposal to create a civil service personnel system for the Arlington Fire Department was winning Saturday in early voting results.
The unofficial early-vote total showed Proposition 2 leading with 56 percent.
Proposition 1 — a bond program to build a $45 million, 68,000-square-foot adult activity center — was leading by more than a 2-to-1 margin, 69 percent to 31 percent. The senior center would be built on wooded property at the Pierce-Burch Water Ttreatment Plant’s 25-acre site just east of Lake Arlington.
Mayor Jeff Williams and all three City Council members running for re-election were leading in early vote totals.
In the hotly debated civil service issue, the previous elections turned back efforts to put both the police and fire services under civil service. A successful petition campaign by the Arlington Professional Fire Fighters Association forced the City Council to call the special election.
There was no such push to put the police department under civil service, a system staunchly opposed by Police Chief Will Johnson, as well as by Fire Chief Don Crowson.
Arlington fire fighters are currently subject to the city’s personnel policies as adopted by Arlington City Council, giving the fire chief and his administration wide authority to hire, fire, promote and discipline employees. Civil service establishes state-regulated guidelines on those processes, reducing local control and relying more on test scores and seniority than the judgment of the top fire officials. Adopting civil service would require the city to establish a civil service commission.
Also under civil service, employees can’t be fired but instead can be indefinitely suspended, which is the same as firing except they remain “on the books.” That means it’s possible that an employee, years later, could be exonerated by the commission at another hearing and be eligible for reinstatement and back pay.
The proposal comes as the firefighters association — which claims all but about 10 of the department’s 323 firefighters as dues-paying members — has been lodging complaints with the City Council about the current fire department management, alleging lack of communication and transparency and saying it’s caused low morale among firefighters. Chief Don Crowson has said the current personnel system allows him to put people in the positions he believes serves the department best, which he said has allowed him to expand the ranks of minority and women in the department when civil service might have hindered that objective.
Crowson, who has been declining comment since the city recently forbade its employees from talking to the media about the issue, had earlier said he’s at least partly to blame for the low morale because he slashed the overtime budget, which had provided extra pay for many firefighters. He said it was necessary to brings the overall department budget under control.
Crowson also has said the Texas civil service system, established in 1947, is outdated, noting that today’s fire departments manage major EMS contracts, operate in public-private partnerships with sports franchises, hospital districts and schools and assemble public health teams and bomb squads.
"Our skill sets,” he told the council in January, “are much more comprehensive than what civil service was originally designed for, which was fighting fires."
Arlington voters rejected civil service proposals for the city's fire and police departments by votes of 7,922 to 4,627 in 1979, and by 9,843 to 5,277 in 1991.
In early vote totals, Williams led Chris “Dobi” Dobson with 71 percent of the vote to 29 percent.
In a four-candidate race for the District 3 seat, being vacated by Robert Rivera, Marvin Sutton and Roxanne Thalman led in early voting with 45 percent and 37 percent, respectively, with Pablo Frias and Blerim Elmazi trailing with 13 percent and 5 percent, respectively.
District 4 Councilwoman Kathryn Wilemon led Teresa Rushing, 69 percent to 31 percent.
District 5 Councilwoman Lana Wolf led her two challengers, Dakota Loupe and Mathew Powers, 47 percent to 34 percent to 19 percent, respectively. Powers was arrested Feb. 8 after he allegedly sent threatening and obscene messages to a state representative’s wife.
District 8 Councilman Michael Glaspie also led in early voting, 84 percent to 16 percent, over Ghulam Sumdani.
