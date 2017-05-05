Arlington

Man dies in hospital two days after 4-wheeler wreck in Arlington

By Azia Branson

ARLINGTON

A 29-year-old man died Thursday morning from injuries he suffered during a 4-wheeler wreck in Arlington two days earlier.

Francisco Lopez of Arlington lost control of his vehicle in the 1700 block of Yorktown Drive, struck a curb and was thrown from the 4-wheeler shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

He was taken to Medical City Arlington where he died Thursday at 11:49 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s site.

Police said Lopez was not wearing a helmet and they have not ruled out that speed, alcohol and driver inexperience may have played a role in the wreck.

