Man dies in hospital two days after 4-wheeler wreck in Arlington

A 29-year-old man died Thursday morning from injuries he suffered during a 4-wheeler wreck in Arlington two days earlier.
Francisco Lopez of Arlington lost control of his vehicle in the 1700 block of Yorktown Drive, struck a curb and was thrown from the 4-wheeler shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.
He was taken to Medical City Arlington where he died Thursday at 11:49 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s site.
Police said Lopez was not wearing a helmet and they have not ruled out that speed, alcohol and driver inexperience may have played a role in the wreck.
