Rangers unveil plans for $150 million Loews Hotel at Texas Live!

A $150 million luxury Loews Hotel and convention center will be part of the Texas Live! entertainment complex being built near Globe Life Park in Arlington, the Texas Rangers anounced on Tuesday.
The hotel, Live! by Loews-Arlington, designed by HKS Architects, will be a 14-story glass tower with 302 guest rooms, including 26 suites, with floor-to-ceiling windows giving wide views of Arlington’s entertainment district.
“The Cordish Companies and the Texas Rangers are two world-class organizations with an incredible vision for the Arlington Entertainment District that is highlighted by their commitment to quality of design and architecture,” Jonathan Tisch, Chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels & Co., said in a statement. “This partnership allows us the opportunity to bring Loews Hotels back to Texas after a more than 20-year hiatus and presents what we plan is the first of several new hotels under the Live! by Loews partner brand.”
The Texas Live! complex, featuring several restaurants and sport bars, is under construction and projected to open in April 2018 with the start of the baseball season. The Rangers have said the hotel would open later that year.
The complex is located between Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium.
The hotel “will be the first of its kind in the country, providing guests an unprecedented upscale experience that blends sports and entertainment with first-class hospitality and superior amenities,” the Rangers and Texas Live! developer Cordish Cos. said in a statement.
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
