Officials identify gunman, manager killed at Arlington sports bar

The men killed Wednesday night in a shooting at an Arlington sports bar have been identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner.
James Jones, 48, of Grand Prairie went into the Zona Caliente Sports Bar and Grill about 6:15 p.m. and walked up to the manager, 37-year-old Cesar Perez of Duncanville, according to information from the Arlington Police Department and Tarrant County medical examiner.
An altercation began, and Jones pulled out a gun and fatally shot Perez, according Lt. Chris Cook, a police spokesman.
A customer armed with a concealed handgun then approached Jones and shot him to death, Cook said.
“By all accounts, he decided to engage the shooter because he wanted to prevent further loss of life,” Cook said. “If the shooter was going to do additional shooting, because he engaged the shooter there was no further loss of life.”
The customer who shot the gunman told police he has a concealed handgun license, Cook said.
A third person, a woman, suffered a non-life-threatening injury during the incident. She cut her feet on broken glass while trying to escape the building, Cook said.
Some 15 to 20 people were in the sports bar when the shooting happened.
It was unknown whether the suspect knew the victim.
