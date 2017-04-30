Kennedale City Council member Frank Fernandez resigned from his position this weekend, citing health and personal issues, according to a news release.
Kennedale City Council member Frank Fernandez resigned from his position this weekend, citing health and personal issues, according to a news release. City of Kennedale
Kennedale City Council member Frank Fernandez resigned from his position this weekend, citing health and personal issues, according to a news release. City of Kennedale

Arlington

Kennedale City Council member resigns, will remain on ballot

By Rafael Sears

rsears@star-telegram.com

April 30, 2017 6:36 PM

KENNEDALE

City Council member Frank Fernandez resigned this weekend, citing health and personal reasons.

Fernandez, who has served in Place 5 on the council since May 2011, sent his resignation letter to Kennedale Mayor Brian Johnson late Saturday evening, the city said. It’s too late for Fernandez to be removed from the ballot.

“I received a letter of resignation from Mr. Fernandez late yesterday and want the public to be aware of the resignation as soon as possible, particularly since we are less than a week away from a City Council election and there are only two days of early voting remaining for that city election,” Johnson said.

Early voting will go through Tuesday, while election day is 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.

Rafael Sears: 817-390-7657, @searsrafael

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
Tiff's Treats Allen Grand Opening 2:24

Tiff's Treats Allen Grand Opening
Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex 1:55

Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex

View More Video