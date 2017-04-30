Kennedale City Council member resigns, will remain on ballot

City Council member Frank Fernandez resigned this weekend, citing health and personal reasons.
Fernandez, who has served in Place 5 on the council since May 2011, sent his resignation letter to Kennedale Mayor Brian Johnson late Saturday evening, the city said. It’s too late for Fernandez to be removed from the ballot.
“I received a letter of resignation from Mr. Fernandez late yesterday and want the public to be aware of the resignation as soon as possible, particularly since we are less than a week away from a City Council election and there are only two days of early voting remaining for that city election,” Johnson said.
Early voting will go through Tuesday, while election day is 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.
Rafael Sears: 817-390-7657, @searsrafael
